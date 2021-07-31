Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.