Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.