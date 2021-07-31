Millennium Management LLC Buys 60,105 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90.

