Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of OSI Systems worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 584.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

