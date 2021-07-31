Millennium Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 770.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Revolve Group worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

