Millennium Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 770.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Revolve Group worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RVLV opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38.
RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
