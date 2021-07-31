Millennium Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 230.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of BRF worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.