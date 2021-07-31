Millennium Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

