Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.56% of BowX Acquisition worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

BOWX stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.