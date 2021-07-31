Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 577,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.09 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.