Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,317,164 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE CF opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

