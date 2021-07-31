Millennium Management LLC Takes $11.14 Million Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

