Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.82% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

