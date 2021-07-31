MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $57.44 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $138,143.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,759,665 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

