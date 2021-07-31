Mina One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.61 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Mina has a total market capitalization of $251.35 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 184,471,162 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

