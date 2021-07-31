Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

