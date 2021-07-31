MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $535,866.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.25 or 0.06109447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.01318312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00347424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00577038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00341978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00267799 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.