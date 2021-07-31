Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $232.10 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $232.10 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00104288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00132154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.90 or 0.99982409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00820941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

