Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $19.74 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $19.74 or 0.00047658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and $23,818.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00100157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00125194 BTC.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 15,353.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.43 or 1.00037822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00808366 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

