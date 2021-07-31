Mirrored Twitter Market Cap Reaches $27.24 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $28,023.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $70.53 or 0.00166791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 386,201 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

