Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

