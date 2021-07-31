Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

