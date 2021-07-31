Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MMSMY stock remained flat at $$5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

