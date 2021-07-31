MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of MMA Capital worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MMA Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

MMA Capital Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.