Modefi Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and $1.61 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,544,798 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.