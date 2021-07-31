Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Cap of $290,123.15

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $290,123.15 and $240,024.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,538,440 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

