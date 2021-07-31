Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

