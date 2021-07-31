Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.22% of Momo worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Momo stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

