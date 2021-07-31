MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.45 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and $2.44 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.93 or 0.06202049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.63 or 0.01327825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00352274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00580091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00345120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00278169 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

