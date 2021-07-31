MonetaryUnit Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,514.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,715,888 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

