MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Posts Earnings Results

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. MoneyGram International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,655. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

