MONK Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $613.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001934 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008752 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,945,811 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

