Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,024 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.60% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 507,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

