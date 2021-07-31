Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.89.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $449.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $450.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

