Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNST traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

