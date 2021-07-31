MoonRadar (MRF) One Day Volume Tops $9,248.00

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $623,342.53 and approximately $9,248.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,152,282 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonRadar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

