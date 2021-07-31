MoonTools (MOONS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,597.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $19.18 or 0.00047726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $527,535.35 and $4,597.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonTools has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars.

