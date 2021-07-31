Morgan Stanley Acquires 157,612 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $63,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $179.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.