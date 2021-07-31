Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,232 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $60,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.02. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

