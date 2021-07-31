Morgan Stanley Acquires 48,390 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Schneider National worth $68,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schneider National by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

SNDR stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

