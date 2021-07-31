Morgan Stanley Acquires 566,230 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Amdocs worth $61,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 67.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $10,136,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.55. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

