Morgan Stanley Buys 33,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.81% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $69,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 6,215,832 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 278,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,897,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.