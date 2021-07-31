Morgan Stanley Buys 472,120 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of CDK Global worth $65,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,584 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,395,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of CDK opened at $47.99 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

