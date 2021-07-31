Morgan Stanley Buys 9,341 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.60% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $64,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

