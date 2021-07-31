Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Snap-on worth $62,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

