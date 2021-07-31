Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of FOX worth $64,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in FOX by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 3,200.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

