Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Sun Life Financial worth $61,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of SLF opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.