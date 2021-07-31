Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Williams-Sonoma worth $69,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

