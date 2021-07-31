Morgan Stanley Has $62.37 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,318 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $62,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

HZNP stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

