Morgan Stanley Has $62.45 Million Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 717.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Change Healthcare worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $43,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

