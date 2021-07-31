Morgan Stanley Has $63.89 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 18.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $63,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

